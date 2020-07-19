Joan Linda Uttermohlen Feemster, a pillar of our community, sadly lost her 3-year struggle with cancer on Friday, July 17, 2020 at her home. She was known favorably as "Linda" to her friends, her family and coworkers. Linda was born on October 26, 1943. She graduated from Sinai School of Nursing in 1964. Linda worked at Sinai Hospital as a registered nurse from 1964 to 1970. She worked for an OBGYN at Cross Keys in Baltimore from 1970 to 1973. She worked at Northwest Medical Center (formerly Baltimore County General Hospital) from 1983 to 1987. She also worked at Carroll Hospital Center (formerly Carroll County General Hospital) from 1973-1983, 1997-2007. Finally, she worked for Visiting Angels from 2008-2018 from which she retired permanently. She was predeceased by her parents William Joseph Uttermohlen and Martha (Ruperti) Uttermohlen, brothers Robert Marcell Uttermohlen and William Joseph Uttermohlen II. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Donald Hue Feemster, Jr. of Westminster; daughter Katherine Uttermohlen O'Connor of Spencer, West Virginia; son Robert Uttermohlen of Frederick, Maryland. She is also survived by daughter-in-law Jennifer Watts Uttermohlen; four grandchildren Kaitlyn O'Connor, Ryder, Phoenix and Piper Uttermohlen; niece Martha Jean Uttermohlen and a great-niece Marguerite Watts. Her contributions to her church and her community, family and friends are immeasurable. Her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone she touched, from patients to family and friends. She will be missed very much. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd. Westminster. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 12 noon at the funeral home. Social distancing measures, face covering, and a 50% capacity level will be in place at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 2150 Mt. View Road, Marriottsville. The family welcomes friends to join them for the service via video or telephone. We use Zoom for internet video and telephone conference calling. There is no charge for you to participate. Use the link below or dial the telephone number below to be connected to the event. Join from PC, Mac, iOS or android: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4034588869
Join by telephone: Dial 1 301 715 8592 or 1 929 205 6099 and enter meeting number 403 458 8869. In lieu of flowers, donations in Linda's name may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Road, Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences can be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com
.