Joan Wallace Daniel, age 85 of Eldersburg, passed away, Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Carroll Hospital Center in Westminster. Born February 13, 1934 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Jim and Sarah M. Wallace Bonsall. She was the wife of the late George Braxton Daniel Jr. She had been a homemaker for most of her life and was very dedicated to her family. Surviving are son Jeffrey Michael Daniel of Sykesville, daughter Joyce Lee Mills and her husband Steve of Sykesville, grandson Joshua Daniel and his fiancee Carlie Adkins, and great grandson Ayden Daniel. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-7:30pm with a memorial service beginning at 7:30pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Sykesville Freedom District Fire Dept., P.O. Box 275, Sykesville, MD 21784. Online condolences may be offered at www.haightfuneralhome.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 3, 2019