JoAnn Rae Martin, 80, of Frederick, formerly of Sykesville, entered into the eternal presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Sunrise of Frederick, with her daughter by her side singing "Victory in Jesus" to her. Born July 25, 1938, in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, she was the daughter of the late Ralph Powers and Clarice Iola Tollund Monroe. She was the wife of the late George Laneville Martin, who went to Heaven on October 23, 2017. George and JoAnn had been married to each other since January 24, 1959, 58 years.JoAnn grew up in Madison, Wisconsin, where she had many family members and friends. She graduated from Madison East High School in 1956. JoAnn's family members, including her husband, affectionately called her "DoDee," or "Aunt DoDee."After graduating from high school, JoAnn worked as a secretary to a dean at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. JoAnn spent much of her life as a housewife and stay-at-home mother. JoAnn also babysat for many infants, toddlers, and children over the years, including her own grandchildren. During the 1980's and 1990's, JoAnn worked at the London Fog warehouse in Eldersburg, Maryland. JoAnn enjoyed watching soap operas and movies on TV; growing roses and other flowers; sunbathing, especially while floating in her pool; shopping for all things cute; and vacationing in Wisconsin, visiting her son and many other relatives. JoAnn was a great cook, and she actually loved doing laundry. She was a long-time member of Deer Park Bible Church in Finksburg, Maryland.She is survived by son, Gary Lee Martin and his wife Stephanie, grandchildren Patrick, Benjamin, and Katherine, of Madison, Wisconsin; daughter Sherri Lynn Grant and her husband James, granddaughter Jessica, of Mount Airy, Maryland; and daughter-in-law Cindy Jean Martin, grandsons Carl and Clinton, of Finksburg, Maryland. She was the sister of Edward James, Thomas Ralph, David Charles, and Alan Richard Monroe, all of Wisconsin. She was preceded in death by brother Robert Carl Monroe and son Gregory Alan Martin.The family will receive friends Monday, April 15th from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Rd., Eldersburg, MD. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 16th, 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Tom Cantville officiating. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park.Sympathies may be expressed in the form of contributions to Carroll Hospice or your favorite charities of choice.Online condolences may be made to

6028 Sykesville Road

Sykesville , MD 21784

