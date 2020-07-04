Joanna Lori Smith, age 57, of Westminster, died unexpectedly on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at her home. Born August 25, 1962 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Harry Smith Jr. and Ella M. Beverly Smith. She was raised by her aunt and uncle, Erma Smith Cook of Union Bridge and the late Thomas "Honey" Cook. In addition to her aunt, she is survived by daughters, Alice Smith of Clarksville and Jenny L. and Angela M. Wagner of Union Bridge; sister, Leslie R. Barard of Accokeek, MD, two nieces, one nephew and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A private graveside service will be held in Mt. Joy Cemetery, Uniontown, at the convenience of the family. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com
.