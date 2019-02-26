Joanne E. Koontz, 77, formerly of Taneytown, died Monday, Feb. 25, at Genesis Healthcare Gettysburg Center. She was the widow of Carroll E. Koontz who died Nov 29, 2004. Born April 26, 1941 in Hanover, Joanne was the daughter of the late Emory T. & Faye (Little) Newcomer. She was a Taneytown High School graduate and was retired from FCI of Hanover since 2002.Surviving are her sons: Christopher Koontz & Melissa of Littlestown and Jonathan Koontz & Judy of Gettysburg and her granddaughter. She loved cats, liked baking, reading and watching movies.Private Graveside Services will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg. Memorials in Joanne's name may be sent to: Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Rd., Gettysburg, PA 17325. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanne E. Koontz.
Little's Funeral Home
34 Maple Avenue
Littlestown, PA 17340
(717) 359-4224
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 26, 2019