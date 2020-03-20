JoAnne Ethel Sine, 77, of Manchester, MD, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at her home. Born on January 7, 1943, in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Boyd Franklin and Mary Elizabeth Gifford Sine. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles Peter Guarino, who passed away in 2016. JoAnne worked as a bus driver for Baltimore County Public Schools. Surviving her are children: Donna Coale and husband Jim of Manchester, MD, and Kerri Yoder and husband Michael of Charleston, SC, stepchildren: Christine Culotta and husband Joe of Granite, MD, and Felicia Phillips and husband Luke of Whitepost, VA, grandchildren: Casey, Emily, Collin, Kallie, Noah, and Brynn, great-grandchildren: Rylee, Lexi, Avery, and Luke, and siblings: George Sine and wife Phyllis of Baltimore, MD, and Joyce Mellema and husband Bill of Chesapeake, VA. She was predeceased by brothers: Ronald Sine and Charles Sine. A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 23, at 2 pm at Lake View Memorial Park, 2724 Liberty Road, Sykesville, MD 21784. If desired, donations in her memory may be made to The Humane Society of Carroll County, 2517 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, Maryland 21158. Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 20, 2020