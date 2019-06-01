Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanne Nelson Reynolds. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joanne Nelson Reynolds, 84, of Owings Mills, MD passed away on May 17, 2019. Joanne was born in 1934 to the late Zoie Marie Nelson and John W. Nelson. She leaves behind one son, James (Tammy) Reynolds. She was predeceased by her daughter, Barbara Reynolds, as well as one sister and one brother. She lived in Maryland for much of her life. She attended University of Maryland. While she was a student, she met the man who would become her husband. She graduated from University of MD in the spring of 1956 with a Bachelor's of Science degree in Early Childhood Development. Shortly afterward, on August 25, 1956, she married Clarence Reynolds. She taught third grade for a brief period. She later moved with Clarence to Newport, Rhode Island, where he reported for Officer Candidate School. The young couple endured a tough schedule until Clarence graduated in March 1957. It was a happy but hard time for them as Joanne was pregnant with their first child, daughter Barbara. The couple also had a second child named James. The family lived in Canada for awhile, and later relocated to Bannockburn in Bethesda, MD. Eventually, Joanne became a single mother and worked for many years as Typographic Director at Heldref Publications in Washington, DC. However, the whole family often reunited at holiday time. Clarence, his mother, Kathryn; Joanne, daughter, Barbara; son, Jim and his wife Tammy enjoyed many fun holiday and birthday celebrations together. Joanne was a talented seamstress and loved to knit. One sweater that she knit won the Grand Champion award at the Montgomery County Fair. She will be missed very much.A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, June 15 at St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church, 5450 Massachusetts Avenue, Bethesda, MD.

Joanne Nelson Reynolds, 84, of Owings Mills, MD passed away on May 17, 2019. Joanne was born in 1934 to the late Zoie Marie Nelson and John W. Nelson. She leaves behind one son, James (Tammy) Reynolds. She was predeceased by her daughter, Barbara Reynolds, as well as one sister and one brother. She lived in Maryland for much of her life. She attended University of Maryland. While she was a student, she met the man who would become her husband. She graduated from University of MD in the spring of 1956 with a Bachelor's of Science degree in Early Childhood Development. Shortly afterward, on August 25, 1956, she married Clarence Reynolds. She taught third grade for a brief period. She later moved with Clarence to Newport, Rhode Island, where he reported for Officer Candidate School. The young couple endured a tough schedule until Clarence graduated in March 1957. It was a happy but hard time for them as Joanne was pregnant with their first child, daughter Barbara. The couple also had a second child named James. The family lived in Canada for awhile, and later relocated to Bannockburn in Bethesda, MD. Eventually, Joanne became a single mother and worked for many years as Typographic Director at Heldref Publications in Washington, DC. However, the whole family often reunited at holiday time. Clarence, his mother, Kathryn; Joanne, daughter, Barbara; son, Jim and his wife Tammy enjoyed many fun holiday and birthday celebrations together. Joanne was a talented seamstress and loved to knit. One sweater that she knit won the Grand Champion award at the Montgomery County Fair. She will be missed very much.A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, June 15 at St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church, 5450 Massachusetts Avenue, Bethesda, MD. Published in Carroll County Times from June 1 to June 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close