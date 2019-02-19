Joanne Winston Gray, age 89 of Eldersburg, died Saturday, February 16, 2019 at her home. Born November 12, 1929 in Pittsburgh, PA, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Percy Winston and the late Helen Lamoreaux Winston. She was the wife of the late Walter Ernest Gray, who died in 2016. She had been a preschool teacher and caregiver to many children for many years. Surviving are daughters and sons-in-law Donna and Ken Brophy of Sykesville, Cindy and Gil Pettegrew of Renton, WA, and Karen and Larry Shelley of Grand Junction, CO, grandchildren Shawna and Jeff Gray of Sykesville, Breann Aitken of Pittsburgh, PA, Wade and Rainy Banister of Denver, CO, Luke and Piper Banister of Seattle, WA, Jason and Kayla Shelley of Grand Junction, CO, Jordan Shelley of Grand Junction, CO, Grant and Andrew Pettegrew, of Denver, CO and Ben and Sonja Pettegrew of Seattle, WA, and great grandchildren Delaney, Brayden, Jake, Josh, Leandra, Paige, Zoey, and Blake. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 2pm-4:30pm at Winifred Manor Community Center, 2020 Rudy Serra Dr., Eldersburg. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157 ( www.carrollhospice.org )
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanne W. Gray.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 19, 2019