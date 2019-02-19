Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanne W. Gray. View Sign

Joanne Winston Gray, age 89 of Eldersburg, died Saturday, February 16, 2019 at her home. Born November 12, 1929 in Pittsburgh, PA, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Percy Winston and the late Helen Lamoreaux Winston. She was the wife of the late Walter Ernest Gray, who died in 2016. She had been a preschool teacher and caregiver to many children for many years. Surviving are daughters and sons-in-law Donna and Ken Brophy of Sykesville, Cindy and Gil Pettegrew of Renton, WA, and Karen and Larry Shelley of Grand Junction, CO, grandchildren Shawna and Jeff Gray of Sykesville, Breann Aitken of Pittsburgh, PA, Wade and Rainy Banister of Denver, CO, Luke and Piper Banister of Seattle, WA, Jason and Kayla Shelley of Grand Junction, CO, Jordan Shelley of Grand Junction, CO, Grant and Andrew Pettegrew, of Denver, CO and Ben and Sonja Pettegrew of Seattle, WA, and great grandchildren Delaney, Brayden, Jake, Josh, Leandra, Paige, Zoey, and Blake. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 2pm-4:30pm at Winifred Manor Community Center, 2020 Rudy Serra Dr., Eldersburg. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157 ( www.carrollhospice.org )

Joanne Winston Gray, age 89 of Eldersburg, died Saturday, February 16, 2019 at her home. Born November 12, 1929 in Pittsburgh, PA, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Percy Winston and the late Helen Lamoreaux Winston. She was the wife of the late Walter Ernest Gray, who died in 2016. She had been a preschool teacher and caregiver to many children for many years. Surviving are daughters and sons-in-law Donna and Ken Brophy of Sykesville, Cindy and Gil Pettegrew of Renton, WA, and Karen and Larry Shelley of Grand Junction, CO, grandchildren Shawna and Jeff Gray of Sykesville, Breann Aitken of Pittsburgh, PA, Wade and Rainy Banister of Denver, CO, Luke and Piper Banister of Seattle, WA, Jason and Kayla Shelley of Grand Junction, CO, Jordan Shelley of Grand Junction, CO, Grant and Andrew Pettegrew, of Denver, CO and Ben and Sonja Pettegrew of Seattle, WA, and great grandchildren Delaney, Brayden, Jake, Josh, Leandra, Paige, Zoey, and Blake. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 2pm-4:30pm at Winifred Manor Community Center, 2020 Rudy Serra Dr., Eldersburg. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157 ( www.carrollhospice.org ) Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close