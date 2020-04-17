Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe Franklin Spangler Sr.. View Sign Service Information Schindewolf-Stevens-Stout Funeral Home Inc 200 E Columbus St Kenton , OH 43326 (419)-673-2121 Send Flowers Obituary

1945-2020 Joe Franklin Spangler Sr. 74 of Kenton Ohio passed away Thursday, April 9, 202O. He was born on May 28,1945 in Charleston, West Virginia to the late Joe Sherman Spangler and surviving mother Martha Marie (Wheeler) Spangler. Joe worked for Maryland Cup Company in Owings Mills, Maryland from 1963 through 1992. He moved to Ohio for employment. He retired from the International Paper Company in Kenton Ohio in 2005. He had a great love for his Maltese dogs, and showing his Corvair at car shows. He also enjoyed working in the yard with his flowers and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Joe married his high school sweetheart Betty (Strickland) on October 4,1964 and Betty still resides in Kenton Ohio. In addition to his loving wife Betty, Joe is survived by his two sons Joe and Lisa Spangler Jr. of Lebanon Ohio and Michael and Sandy Spangler of Front Royal, Virginia; his grandchildren Austin, Brittney, Spencer, Brittney, Gage, and Jasper. Sisters Linda and Alvin Burns of East Berlin, Pennsylvania, Rosetta and Roger Mann of Westminster, Maryland, Carolyn and Bernie Armacost of Glen Burnie, Maryland, Dinah and Joe Dixon of Westminster, Maryland. In addition, Joe was survived by many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends alike. A private burial will be taking place at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Schindwolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home located in Kenton,Ohio . Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting

1945-2020 Joe Franklin Spangler Sr. 74 of Kenton Ohio passed away Thursday, April 9, 202O. He was born on May 28,1945 in Charleston, West Virginia to the late Joe Sherman Spangler and surviving mother Martha Marie (Wheeler) Spangler. Joe worked for Maryland Cup Company in Owings Mills, Maryland from 1963 through 1992. He moved to Ohio for employment. He retired from the International Paper Company in Kenton Ohio in 2005. He had a great love for his Maltese dogs, and showing his Corvair at car shows. He also enjoyed working in the yard with his flowers and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Joe married his high school sweetheart Betty (Strickland) on October 4,1964 and Betty still resides in Kenton Ohio. In addition to his loving wife Betty, Joe is survived by his two sons Joe and Lisa Spangler Jr. of Lebanon Ohio and Michael and Sandy Spangler of Front Royal, Virginia; his grandchildren Austin, Brittney, Spencer, Brittney, Gage, and Jasper. Sisters Linda and Alvin Burns of East Berlin, Pennsylvania, Rosetta and Roger Mann of Westminster, Maryland, Carolyn and Bernie Armacost of Glen Burnie, Maryland, Dinah and Joe Dixon of Westminster, Maryland. In addition, Joe was survived by many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends alike. A private burial will be taking place at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Schindwolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home located in Kenton,Ohio . Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting www.stoutcrates.com Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close