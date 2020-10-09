John D. "Pap" Arbaugh, 85, of Westminster died on October 7, 2020. Born on February 21, 1935 in Cranberry, he was the son of the late Ralph W. Arbaugh and Daisy May Stimax Arbaugh. He was the husband of the late Irene Arbaugh, his devoted wife of 50 years, who passed on October 7, 2015. He is survived by his children, Mary and Doug Burkholder of Walkersville, Janet Mathias of Westminster, Chuck and Larie Taylor of Westminster, and Denny Taylor and Vickie Packer of Hanover, PA; grandchildren Mat Mathias of Taneytown, Jaclyn Mathias-Jones of Westminster, and Zac Taylor and Mallory Hooks of Salisbury; great-grandchildren Bailey and Ally Mathias, Keagan Willis and Millie Taylor; extended family of Courtney Wunderlich and Melody Osburn. Also survived by siblings William Arbaugh of Westminster, Patsy Combs of TN., and Margaret Nikirk of TX., and devoted friends Ronnie Hoffman and Robin Lewis, along with many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his granddaughter, Megan Taylor, brothers Ralph A., Frances E., Harry L., and Robert (Archie), and sisters Betty Haage and Shirley Snyder. John served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. John worked at Congoleum for 36 years. After retiring in 2000, John kept busy with gardening, canning, butchering, and listening to country music. He enjoyed going to fairs and country concerts. He enjoyed sitting hours on the patio watching the traffic going in and out of the treatment plant across the street. John enjoyed fishing with his brothers and friends and going to his grandchildren's and great grandchildren's sporting events. He enjoyed watching westerns and old TV shows. He was a member of Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 1381. Most of all, John enjoyed being with his family and having family events. Typically, John was one that you always "heard" at the party. He will be missed. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Anne Durboraw officiating. Entombment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens with military honors. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Carroll Hospice at 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD. 21157, or to the Megan Taylor Foundation at The Community Foundation of Carroll County, 255 Clifton Blvd. Suite 313, Westminster, MD. 21157. Online condolences can be made at www.FLETCHERFUNERALHOME.net
.