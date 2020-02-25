John Grayson Boone, 89, of Westminster, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Born October 16, 1930 in Uniontown, Maryland, he was the loving husband of 66 years to Betty Jane Albaugh Boone, and the son of the late Chester Lee and Hannah Nusbaum Mae Boone. He graduated from Westminster High School with the class of 1949. He served as a sergeant in the Army during the Korean War. He retired from Baltimore Gas & Electric after 30 years of employment. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Westminster Post 467, and a member of St. Johns (Leisters) Lutheran Church. He took great pleasure in his garden, and landscaping around his home. He enjoyed refinishing and caning furniture, camping, and traveling. He was president and treasurer and took great pride in the Hard Hat Group. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. In addition to his wife he is survived by daughters Janet Amoss and husband Dan of Westminster, and Donna Bossong and husband Frank of Frederick; grandchildren Cheri Plunkert Easterday and husband George, Tanya Plunkert Klinedinst and husband Donnie, Jonathan Plunkert and wife Ariel, Megan Blizzard and spouse Dotty Doyle; three step-grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; five step-great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; six step great-great grandchildren; brother Carroll Boone; sisters Miriam Graham, Charlotte Knouse, and Louise Parrish. He was predeceased by two great-grandsons Zachary and Shawn Klinedinst; brothers Roger Boone and Francis Boone; and sister Gloria Williams. Per John's wishes there will be no services at this time. A later date will be set. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Carroll Hospice at 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD. 21157 online at carrollhospice.org, or to St. Johns (Leisters) Lutheran Church at 827 Leisters Church Road, Westminster, MD. 21157, online at stjohnswestminster.org. Arrangements were made by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 25, 2020