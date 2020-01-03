|
|
John Courtney Frederick, age 80, of Fairhaven in Eldersburg, died Sunday, December 15, 2019 at GBMC in Towson. He was born March 5, 1939 in Baltimore, MD, the son of the late Martin Charles Frederick and the late Marie Mercedes Frederick (nee Smith). He was the husband of Peggie G. Frederick (nee Goodwin) of Fairhaven. John was a property manager for Fidelity & Deposit Company for 27 years, retiring on December 31, 1993. He enjoyed traveling. Surviving are sisters Martha Wheeler of Ocean Pines and Mary L. Bryan of Towson, MD. Memorial Service will be Monday, January 6, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Fairhaven Chapel with Chaplain Joe Hart and Chaplain Edie Holton officiating, Memorial Contributions can be made to Fairhaven, C/O Chapel Fund, 7200 Third Ave., Sykesville, MD 21784. Arrangements made by: Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA, Sykesville, MD www.burrier-queen.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 3, 2020