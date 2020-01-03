Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Fairhaven Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for John Frederick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John C. Frederick


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John C. Frederick Obituary
John Courtney Frederick, age 80, of Fairhaven in Eldersburg, died Sunday, December 15, 2019 at GBMC in Towson. He was born March 5, 1939 in Baltimore, MD, the son of the late Martin Charles Frederick and the late Marie Mercedes Frederick (nee Smith). He was the husband of Peggie G. Frederick (nee Goodwin) of Fairhaven. John was a property manager for Fidelity & Deposit Company for 27 years, retiring on December 31, 1993. He enjoyed traveling. Surviving are sisters Martha Wheeler of Ocean Pines and Mary L. Bryan of Towson, MD. Memorial Service will be Monday, January 6, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Fairhaven Chapel with Chaplain Joe Hart and Chaplain Edie Holton officiating, Memorial Contributions can be made to Fairhaven, C/O Chapel Fund, 7200 Third Ave., Sykesville, MD 21784. Arrangements made by: Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA, Sykesville, MD www.burrier-queen.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
Download Now