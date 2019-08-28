John C. Jennings, Jr., 93, of Finksburg, went to be with his Lord on August 25, 2019 at home with his loving family by his side. Born May 18, 1926 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late John C. Jennings, Sr. and Nannie Lorraine Jennings. He was the husband of Margaret L. Jennings. John served in the U.S. Navy and was a World War II Veteran. He then attended Baltimore Business College on the G.I. Bill. He retired as Plant Manager from Sinclair Terminal in Finksburg. After his retirement, he managed Griffith Energy Services Spring Mills bulk Plant until retiring again at 85 years of age. He was a member of Church of the Open Door. He is survived by his children, David (Patti) Jennings, John Richard (Catherine) Jennings and James (Ruth) Jennings, all of Westminster; a sister Lorraine Nelson (Charles) of Baltimore; grandchildren Mike Jennings, Shannon Jennings, Chris Jennings, JoAnnah Atkinson, Karen Strine, John Jennings, Jr., Pamela Holbrook and Gavin Jennings; and 27 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy Lee Jennings and several other family members. John loved his family and worked all his life in various churches. He especially loved teaching young people in Sunday School. He loved participating in music, playing sports, flower gardening, birdwatching and studying naval history. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 29, 2019, from 4 to 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Dr. Norris Belcher and Dr. John Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Carrollton Church of God Cemetery, Finksburg. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in John's name to Music Ministry of Church of the Open Door, 550 Baltimore Blvd, Westminster, MD 21157 or to the . Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 28, 2019