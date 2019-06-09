Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John C. Korman. View Sign Service Information Eline Funeral Home 934 S Main St Hampstead , MD 21074 (410)-239-8163 Send Flowers Obituary

John C. Korman, 88, of Hampstead, passed away on Friday June 7, 2019 at Long View Health Care Center, Manchester. Born December 13, 1930 in Upperco, MD, he was the son of the late William and Lena (Wilhelm) Korman. He was the husband of Helen (Ruby) Korman. Mr. Korman was a retired farmer and was a life member of both the Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company and the Maryland Fire Chiefs Association. He was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Upperco. He got great enjoyment in deer hunting. Surviving in addition to his wife is son, Charles W. Korman and wife Dora of Monkton. The family will receive friends on Tuesday June 11, 2019 from 3-5:00 and 7-9:00 pm at ELINE FUNERAL HOME, 934 S. Main Street, Hampstead, MD. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday June 12, 2019 at 11:00 am at Eline Funeral Home, with Rev. John Mayden officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Zion United Methodist Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 231, Hampstead, MD 21074.

