John Charles Waugh, 78 years of age, long-time resident of Lineboro, MD, and faithful member of Lazarus U.C.C. passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Seasons Hospice in Baltimore, MD. John was born February 18, 1942 in Bentley Springs, MD, to the late Howard B. Waugh, Sr. and Carrie Graham Waugh. He was the beloved husband of Wanda Nelson Waugh for 54 years. John graduated from North Carroll High School in 1960 and was a Vietnam War Veteran who served in the United States Air Force from 1961-1964. He was a Graduate of University of Baltimore graduating Summa Cum Laude with a degree in Electrical Engineering. John spent his career as an Engineer at Black and Decker in Hampstead, MD retiring from their Towson, MD Headquarters in 2003. Post retirement, he spent his time as a manager for H&R Block Tax Services. He loved working in the church and cherished praising the Lord. He served on the consistory of Lazarus U.C.C. in the capacities of President, Vice President, Secretary, and Treasurer. In addition, he was a Life Member of the Lineboro Volunteer Fire Department serving as Treasurer. John loved to travel and visited many countries, and also enjoyed exploring the United States. He was a voracious reader, he enjoyed home projects, carpentry, going to auctions, gardening, and completing crossword puzzles. John would never pass up the chance to dance with his wife Wanda and loved showering her with affection. What brought him the most joy was spending time with his adored grandchildren, loving family, and life-long friends. He will be remembered for his laughter, his infectious smile, and his huge enveloping hugs. He was a loving and caring father, devoted husband, and true friend, who always thought of others first. "To know him, was to know you were truly loved and cared for." Surviving in addition to his wife Wanda, are his cherished daughters: Julie Wright (fiancé Dwayne Staub), and Lynn Waugh (Jay Sureja). He leaves behind three treasured grandchildren: Jacob Wright, Kara Wright, and Ariana Orlando. The youngest of 8 children, John is survived by siblings: Edwin Waugh and Alma Green, and siblings-in-law: Orval Nelson, George Nelson, Elmer Nelson, and Carol Blubaugh. John was also a loving and honored uncle to 44 nieces and nephews and their families. He is predeceased by his siblings: Howard Waugh, Jr., Mary Ensor, Bryan Waugh, Wilma Lucabaugh, and Nancy Meckley, and siblings-in-law: Marvin Nelson, Donald Nelson, Irvin Nelson, Clayton Nelson, Richard Nelson, and Harold Nelson. A private graveside service will be held at Lineboro Cemetery, adjacent to Lazarus U.C.C., in Lineboro, MD, officiated by Pastor Rodney C. Gross. A memorial celebration of John's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests monetary donations in John's memory be sent to Lazarus U.C.C., 5101 S Church St, Lineboro, MD 21102, or Lineboro Volunteer Fire Department, 4224 Main St, Lineboro, MD 21102. Arrangements are by EKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 9, 2020.