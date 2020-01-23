Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Coursey. View Sign Service Information Stauffer Funeral Home 104 East Main Street Thurmont , MD 21788 (301)-271-7777 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Guardian Hose Company's Activities Building 123 East Main St Thurmont , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John "Jack" Dalton Coursey, 91, of Thurmont, passed from this life on Monday, January 13, 2020 at St. Joseph's Place in Emmitsburg. He was husband to the late Bette Hutchens Coursey. Born on August 22, 1928, in Grasonville, MD, he was the son of Edward Earl Coursey and Katherine Leith (Cochran) Coursey. A graduate of Stevensville High on Kent Island and Johns Hopkins University School of Engineering, his career included the Maryland State Highway Administration, Federal Highway Administration and Greiner Engineering. Ever the family man, Jack instilled a love of camping and nature, travel and conservation, history and education in his children and their children. He was especially fond of the Outer Banks, NC and the family cabin in Western MD. He is survived by daughters, Bette "Betsy" Waugh Coursey and Billie Coursey Lookingbill and husband Ronald; sons, David Hutchens Coursey, Paul Dixon Coursey, and Edward Earl Coursey III and wife Diana Alho; grandchildren, Kimberly Coursey Luiz and husband Gary, James D. Coursey and wife Teresa, Shannon Coursey Ciccaglione and husband Dennis, Kathryn Grace (Katie) Giganti and husband John, James A. Coursey, John E. Coursey and wife Gina, David P. Coursey, Patrick J. Coursey, Mary Kathleen (Molly) Lupacchini, Lydia Grace Griffith and Ty Coleman Griffith and wife Taylor. He is also survived by great grandchildren Casey, Mackenzie, Emily, Logan, Corey, Dylan, Jacob and Bastien. Grandpa Jack will also be missed by his constant canine companion, Chumlee. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son, John Dalton Coursey, Jr., daughter-in-law, Leslie Coursey and his four siblings: Edward Coursey, Jr., Carolyn Thompson, Marianne Thompson and Annabelle Palmer. A Celebration of Life service and repast will take place on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Guardian Hose Company's Activities Building, 123 East Main St, Thurmont, MD. Rev. Sam Martz will officiate. A private interment will take place at Pipe Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Frederick Health Hospice or St. Joseph's Place. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at

