Mr. John D. Malick, 87, of Anthony Highway, Waynesboro, PA, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born February 21, 1932 in Kulpmont, PA, he was the son of the late Raymond F. and Ruth E. (Stewart) Malick. Mr. Malick served in the United States Army. He and his wife, the late Mrs. Janet P. (Taylor) Malick, were married April 16, 1955. Mrs. Malick passed away December 2, 2015. Mr. Malick was employed for the Social Security Administration in Baltimore, MD for 31 years. He was a former member of Calvary Assembly of God Church in Glen Furney. He and his wife also started a Christian help organization for helping the poor, FISH donating their time for 12 years. Mr. Malick enjoyed gardening with his wife and going fishing, especially with his son and grandson. He is survived by four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one brother; two sisters; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife; he was preceded in death by two daughters, Margaret A. Bidinger and Denise A. Jennings; one son, John Malick, Jr.; two sisters; and two brothers. Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 South Broad Street, Waynesboro with Pastor Dwan Newsome officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Zion Cemetery, near Quincy, PA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, Wednesday morning, in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: the at . Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 7, 2019