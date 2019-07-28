Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John David McElroy Jr.. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church 15300 Dover Road Reisterstown , MD View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

John David McElroy, Jr., 24, died at his residence on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Born December 20, 1994 in Baltimore, he was the son of Robin D. Montgomery of Essex and John D. McElroy, Sr. of Hanover, PA. He was the stepson of Sarah McElroy and the late David Joseph Montgomery. David had been a member of the Baltimore County 4-H Rabbit Club. He enjoyed reading and collecting comic books and was a fan of the works of Stan Lee. He enjoyed watching movies and attending comic conventions. He was a deeply faithful Christian and a member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church in Reisterstown. Surviving, in addition to his parents and stepmother, are his sister, Emily Marie McElroy and brother, James Clifford McElroy, both of Hanover. A celebration of David's life will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, 15300 Dover Road, Reisterstown with his pastor, the Rev. Dick Harden officiating. Inurnment will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent in David's name to Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, 15300 Dover Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136.

