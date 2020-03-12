Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John E. "Jack" Baile. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Edward "Jack" Baile, age 79, of Manchester, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born June 19, 1940 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Hallett P. and Ruth Parlett Baile. He was the husband of Carole R. Baile, his wife of 55 years. Jack was a 1958 graduate of New Windsor High School and a 1962 graduate of Western Maryland College. He served in the U.S. Army from 1962 – 1964. He began a 31-year career as a physical education teacher and, along with two other teachers and covering every school in the county, he began the elementary physical education program in Carroll County and established the outdoor school program at River Valley Ranch. Jack served as director for two years and helped write the curriculum before moving on to teach physical education at New Windsor Middle School, serve as vice-principal and principal at Sykesville Middle School and teach physical education at Mechanicsville Elementary School for 15 years, retiring in 1995. During this time he also spent summer months working the Carroll County carnival schedule with Jake Townsley at J & J Radar Ball. In retirement he enjoyed decoy carving and a small antique business. Jack served his Westminster community as a volunteer since 1978 for United Way, Girl Scouts of America, Westminster Babe Ruth as a coach, with the YMCA on the Board of Directors and as a youth soccer, basketball and baseball coach. He chaired the Swim Marathon and was school coordinator for Jump Rope for Heart for the . Jack was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, New Windsor and the Carroll County Historical Society. He served as vice-president (2003-05) and president (2005-07) of the Carroll County Retired Teachers Association. He was a member of and served as president of the Carroll County Oldtimers Baseball Association. Jack was devoted to his alma mater and his alumni service to Western Maryland College/McDaniel College, spanning more than 40 years and serving as class president since 2002. He was a member of the reunion committee since 1968 and served as a Phonathoner. He served on the Outreach committees, was a member-at-large of the Alumni Association and was a member and chairman of the Green Terror Sports Hall of Fame for several years. He received the College Service Award in 2006 and the Alumnus of the Year Award in 2008. He was inducted into the Green Terror Sports Hall of Fame in 2012, as well as the Carroll County Sports Hall of Fame in 2000. Jack and Carole enjoyed living near Bethany Beach, DE for 15 years after retirement. They traveled to more than 30 countries and visited 47 states with a special love for the Southwest, Colorado and Wyoming. In addition to his wife he is survived by children, Julie E. Fitzpatrick and husband John of Catonsville and Jeffrey P. Baile of Manchester; 2 granddaughters, Julianna Baile and Elizabeth Fitzpatrick; two sisters-in-law and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by brother, Hallett P. Baile and aunt, Sarah J. Baile. A memorial service will be held at Hartzler Funeral Home, 310 Church St., New Windsor at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 16, with Chaplain Nancy Ginsberg of Carroll Hospice, officiating. Private interment will take place at a later date in Pipe Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 2-5 p.m. Sunday, March 15 and on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to McDaniel College in support of student scholarships, 2 College Hill, Westminster, MD 21157 or to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at





