John E. Hyde passed away suddenly at his residence in Reisterstown MD on April 7, 2020. He was 77 years old. John was born in Westminster, Maryland on January 31, 1943. He was a lifelong resident of Carroll County. He loved his country and his community. In High School, he was a member of the "No Accounts" singing quartet. Over the course of his life he served as coach of many little league football teams. He also enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren play sports and was an avid fan (and armchair coach) of the Baltimore Ravens, Baltimore Orioles, and the University of MD Terrapin's Football and Basketball Teams. He loved to read and spend time with his many children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Louise Gamber Myers. He is survived in death by his brother, Dr. C. Brent Myers, Phoenix, AZ, and his children, Darrell S. Hyde (Mary), New Windsor, MD, Dr. Kelly L. Hyde, Santa Fe, NM, Cheryl Hyde Esiason (Boomer), Manhasset, NY, and Michael J. Hyde, Westminster, MD, as well as his Step-Children, Kimberly Walsh (John), and Chad (Paula), Darren and Matthew Peyton. He will be remembered as Granddad John by Gunnar Esiason (Darcy), Sydney E Martin (Matt), Elliott, Tristan, Regan and Brennan Hyde, Emily, Katie and Rebecca Hutchinson, and Jarod, Jeremy, Kayla and Celia Peyton, and Great Grand Dad John by his four Great Grandchildren, Rowan, Adalyn, Kinsley and Ava. He will be deeply missed by his family and many friends. In remembrance, please submit memorial contributions to the Boomer Esiason Foundation for Cystic Fibrosis (

