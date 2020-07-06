1/1
John Edward Hood . III
1997 - 2020
John Edward Hood III, 22, of Baltimore, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at his home. Born August 9, 1997 in Eldersburg, he was the cherished son of John Edward Hood, Jr., and Jennette Shapley. He will be deeply missed by his stepfather David C Shapley, step siblings Lauren and Noah Shapley as well as his girlfriend Molly Richardson. John was born and raised in Carroll County, Maryland. After high school, he was employed as a sheet metal worker for Local Union 100 in Baltimore. John was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed nature, fishing, taking long walks, and swimming. Above all, he loved spending time with his family and girlfriend Molly Richardson. John is survived by John Hood, Jr, (Father), Jennette Shapley (Mother), David Shapley (Stepfather), Lauren Shapley (Stepsister), Noah Shapley (Stepbrother), John & Kathy Knight (Maternal grandparents) and John & Carol Hall (Paternal grandparents). The family will welcome friends on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd, Westminster, with funeral services beginning at 4:00 pm. Social distancing measures, face covering, and a 50% capacity will be in place at the funeral home. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to: atTAck addiction, P.O. Box 36, Bear, DE 19701.

Published in Carroll County Times on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Pritts Funeral Home
JUL
8
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Pritts Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
410-848-7533
