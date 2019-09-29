John Edward Pfeiffer Jr. of Manchester, Maryland passed peacefully early Friday morning at the University of Maryland Medical Center at the age of 93. John was born on December 4, 1925 in Baltimore City to John and Gertrude Pfeiffer and was the eldest of 3 children. He attended Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and went on to join the military as a pilot in World War II. He trained with the 20th C.D.T. Of Centre College of Danville, KY while in the Army Air Corps, earning numerous awards. Following his time in the military, John returned home to meet and marry the love of his life, Merle Kloffke in March 20, 1948, with whom he shared 70 years of marriage. John had a degree in Electrical Engineering and worked as a Relay Technician for Baltimore General Electric. Outside of work John was a skilled woodworker, enjoyed traveling with Merle, gardening, bowling, had a love of trains and likely the most important thing to him, being with his wife, children and grandchildren. John is survived by his daughter Judy, her husband Paul and their children Megan her husband Chris and Katie. His son Dave and his wife Kathy and their children Melissa, Michael and John and great grandchild Layla. The family will receive friends at ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 3296 Charmil Drive, Manchester, MD on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 10:00 AM with a funeral service at 11:00 AM. Interment will be in the New Lutheran Cemetery, Manchester, MD. Donations can be made in John's memory to Disabled Veterans National Foundation at https://dvnf.org or https://www.stjude.org. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 29, 2019