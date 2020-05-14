John Elwood Kauffman, 88, of Hanover, PA passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at his home. Elwood was the beloved husband of Iris B. Kauffman, his wife of 35 years. Elwood was born in Carroll County on October 6, 1931 to the late Margaret Essich Kauffman and J. Ralph Kauffman. He was a graduate of Westminster High School's Class of 1949. As an arson investigator for the State of Maryland's Fire Marshal's Office, he worked with Carroll and Howard County Fire Departments. After his retirement from the Fire Marshall's Office, Elwood was a bailiff for Carroll County Circuit Courts for over 12 years. In addition to his wife, Elwood is survived by his daughter Bonnie Briscoe of Hampstead and his son John Kauffman and wife Deb of Etters, PA. He also leaves his step-children; Elaine Kagle, Laurie Watson, Edward Shaw and Jack Shaw, 4 grandchildren; Allyson Kalich, Kathleen Shatzer, Eric Kauffman and Craig Kauffman, 6 step-grandchildren, one great-grandchild Easton; siblings Phillip Kauffman and Beverly Eubanks and many loving nieces and nephews. Elwood was a former member of St. Benjamin's Lutheran Church in Westminster. Upon moving to Plum Creek in Hanover, Pa, he attended Grace United Methodist in Hanover. He and his wife loved to travel in their camper, especially enjoying winters in Florida. Elwood was a lifetime Member of the Westminster Volunteer Fire Department and would have celebrated 55 years later in 2020. In addition to his parents, Elwood was predeceased by brother Edmund Kauffman and sisters Mary Jane Gist and Sharon Lund. A drive-through Visitation for Elwood will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 from 3 to 5 pm at Westminster Fire Engine and Hose Company 1, 28 John Street, Westminster. Upon arrival, please remain in your vehicle and staff will direct you. His private funeral service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster with Deacon Charles Barnhart, Jr. officiating. A private interment will follow at Meadow Branch Cemetery in Westminster. Although attendance at Elwood's funeral service will be limited to immediate family, other guests are welcome to join virtually or by phone. Virtual Gathering: Family and friends are welcome to join Elwood's family via video or telephone on Saturday, May 16, 2020 beginning at 11 a.m. We use Zoom for internet video and telephone conference calling. There is no charge for you to participate. Simply click on the link below or dial the telephone number below to be connected to the event. Join from PC, Mac, iOS or Android: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4034588869 Join by telephone: Dial 1 301 715 8592 Or Dial 1 929 205 6099 and enter meeting number 403 458 8869 Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions, in Elwood's memory, may be made to Westminster Fire Engine and Hose Co. #1, 28 John Street, Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences may be offered to his family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on May 14, 2020.