John P. Erisman, 95, of Sykesville, died Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Ridge Overlook in Westminster. Born February 18, 1925 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Ann (Healy) Erisman and Henry Erisman. He was predeceased by his wife Joan Phyllis Erisman. Before retiring he worked as a carpenter. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy where he served in WWII, member of the Moose Lodge No. 1381, American Legion Liberty Post No. 122 and Color Guard. He was a baseball manager, enjoyed dancing, bowling, crabbing, softball, the Orioles, being a joke teller and playing cards. He is survived by daughter Gail Rothchild of Westminster, son Scott Erisman and Jamie Kealey of Westminster; devoted companion Betty Sponaugle, grandchildren Brandon Rothchild and wife Jillian and Grace Erisman, great-grandchildren Jax and Nash. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park in Sykesville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, Inc., 912 Killian Hill Rd S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047 or www.lbda.org. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.FLETCHERFUNERALHOME.net.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 9, 2020.