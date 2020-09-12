1/1
John Francis Dell II
1961 - 2020
John Francis Dell II, 59 of Rock Hill, South Carolina passed away suddenly at his home on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. He was born April 25, 1961 in Hanover, Pennsylvania. He was the son of Emma Marie Phipps Dell and the late John Francis Dell. He was the husband of Betty Lea Marion Kavanagh Dell. John was a truck driver for Sharp Transit Trucking Co. He loved Jesus, his family, spending time with his grandchildren, listening to music, fishing, hunting, bird watching and cooking. He is survived by his wife: Betty Dell, daughters: Sophia Sanders and Brittany Pryor, grandchildren: Elijah Sanders, Ezra Sanders, Leal Pryor, Thatcher Sanders, and Lea Pryor, mother: Emma Dell, and sisters: Debbie Sams, Brenda Landis and Cathy Day. The family will receive visitors on Monday, September 14, from 9:30-11 am at Manchester Baptist Church, 2933 Manchester Baptist Church Road, Manchester, MD 21102. Face masks and social distancing are required. Funeral services and interment are private. If desired, donations in John's name may be made to Victory Baptist Church, Bus Ministry, 25 Breezewood Drive, Hanover, PA 17331. Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com

Published in Carroll County Times on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. of Manchester - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive
Manchester, MD 21102
(410) 374-2626
