John Fred Pundt, 59, of Hanover, Pennsylvania, died on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at his home. Born December 11, 1959 in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of the late Harry Charles Pundt, Sr. and Beverly Maxine (Kelley) Pundt. John was a graduate of Woodlawn High School and worked as a glass factory worker. He attended Gideon House of God in Hanover, MD. He was a very handy-man, enjoyed motorcycles, remote control and model cars, and was an Oakland Raiders fan. Above all else John loved his family and will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Surviving are daughters, Jacqueline Carol Pundt and husband Adam Campbell of Monrovia, and Brittney Leigh Pundt and husband Scott Harper of Westminster; grandsons, Dylan and Tyler Campbell and Nolan Harper; sisters, Donna Ireland of Hanover, PA and Phyllis Retzler of Manchester; brother, Phillip Pundt of Littlestown. He was predeceased in addition to his parents by sisters, Sandra Pundt and Deborah LaBuda; brother, Harry "Mick" Pundt; and a niece, Andrea LaBuda. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. and 5 p.m. until the time of a Funeral Service at 7:00 p.m. at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis St, Westminster, MD. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (www.pancan.org).
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 16, 2019