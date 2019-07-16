Born 4-21-30, Trenton, N.J. Parents John G. Kennan and Elizabeth Davis Kennan. Passed away on 7-10-19. Resident of Carroll Lutheran Village. Survived by loving wife of 69 years, Alice Emig Kennan. Children: John .P. Kennan and Elisa Mansuino of Vienna, Va. Nancy McFadden and Michael of Reisterstown, Md. Martha McPherson and Douglas of Healdsburg, Ca. Edward Kennan and Suzie of St. Petersburg, Fla. Thomas Kennan and Kimberly.of Spring Hill, Fla. Grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Attended Westtown Friends, 1946-1948; graduated Franklin and Marshall, 1954, history degree. Served in army during Korean conflict. Pennsylvania 28th Infantry Division; served in Germany, discharged 1952. Enjoyed study and collection of early American clocks and railroad pocket watches; member of National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors and Horological Association of Maryland. Interests include antiquing, golf, reading, and classical music. Career: Lehigh Hansen Cement Company, 1954-1993. Retired as Mid-Atlantic Regional Manager of Distribution Terminals. Memorial Service July 27, 2019, at Krug Chapel, Carroll Lutheran Village, 10 am visitation and 11:00 service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Carroll Lutheran Village Residence Fund or Carroll Hospice.
Published in Carroll County Times on July 16, 2019