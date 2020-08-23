John G. Melville, 78, of Millerstown, passed away at 9:25 PM on Friday, August 21, 2020 at his residence. Born on October 11, 1941 in Baltimore, MD, he is a son of the late Richard and Mary Ethel (Carroll) Melville. Surviving are; his wife, Lois J. (Strawser) Melville, children, Scott Melville and his wife Theresa, of Maryland, Paul Melville and his wife Lisa, of Gettysburg, Amy Quinn and her husband John, of Missouri, Step-children, Kimberly Harless and her husband, Wayne, Timothy Ritzman and his wife Lauren, all of Millerstown; and he leaves behind seventeen grandchildren. John did not have any siblings, but his cousin Pete was like a brother that John will be meeting now with open arms. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Renee' Harless. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was a 1960 graduate of Milford Mill High School and had attended John Hopkins University. Throughout his working career, he worked at various car dealerships as the general manger, with the last one being O'Donnell Acura, where he met his wife Lois. Later he retired as the parts manager of Rohrer Bus Company in 2009. Mr. Melville was a highly active member of the Millerstown United Methodist Church, where he served on many various committees. He also was a member of the Newport-Tennis Lodge No. 381 F&AM; the American Legion Post No. 177 and he had served on the Millerstown Borough Council. John enjoyed his mornings, going to the café for breakfast to be with his friends. He also enjoyed playing golf. The highlight of his day was when he would get a phone call from a child, grandchild, or friend. John also enjoyed taking a ride down to the river and around town with his little dog Gabbie in his golf cart. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Millerstown United Methodist Church, 3 North High St., Millerstown with the Rev. Fred Rudy officiating. Interment will follow in the Goodwill Cemetery, McAlisterville. A viewing will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral services at 11:00 AM on Saturday at the church. For those who wish, memorial contributions in Mr. Melville's memory can be made to the Millerstown United Methodist Church, 3 North High St., Millerstown, PA 17062. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brown Funeral Homes, Inc., 111 Westfall Sat., McAlisterville. Online condolences and tributes can be shared with the family at www.brownfuneralhomesinc.com
