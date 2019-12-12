Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-1400
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
John George "Jay" Weibel


1955 - 2019
John George "Jay" Weibel Obituary
John "Jay" George Weibel, age 64, of Westminster, died Monday, December 9, 2019, at his home. Born September 11, 1955 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Richard and Jane O'Meara Weibel. He was the husband of 44 years of Anna "Faye" Weibel. Jay enjoyed restoring vintage cars, and watching western movies and college football with his dachshunds, Candy and Patches, in his lap. He was also an avid Ravens fan. He was actively involved with Sykesville American Legion Post #223. He was an outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and crabbing. His favorite vacation spots were the Poconos and the Outer Banks. Mostly, he loved spending time with his family and friends. Surviving in addition to his wife are daughters and son, Anna Reed, Dianna "Dee" Woods, and Joseph "Joe" Pack; siblings, Carolyn Weibel and fiance` Ricky Linton, Jennifer McElgunn and husband Dennis, Matthew Weibel and wife Lisa, Bruce Weibel and wife Angela, Mary Elaine Weibel, and Margaret Prigga and husband James; grandchildren, Daniel, Tiffany, Joshua, Carrie and Chelsea; and great grandchildren Brandon, Kaylee, Eddie, Elaine, Savanna, Christian, Austin, Riley, and Brayden. He will also be missed by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and great nieces. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1pm - 4pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville where a funeral service will be held on Monday at 10am. Interment to follow in Springfield Cemetery, Sykesville. Those desiring may send donations to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157.
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 12, 2019
