John Thomas Gibbs, 32, of Westminster, MD, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019. Born June 1, 1987 in Boston, MA, he was the son of Alison E. Gibbs (née Lumbra) and Richard G. Gibbs. He had lived in North Attleboro from 1991 to 2002 and had attended Martin Elementary School, North Attleboro Middle School, and North Attleboro High School. He worked as a Chemist for Eurofins Scientific in Lancaster, PA. He graduated from Winters Mill High School, Westminster, MD in 2006, and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from Stevenson University in 2012. Relationships with friends and family were a major part of his life; his son, Joseph, who will be turning 4 years old next month, meant the world to him. He could often be found jamming on drums or guitar in his downtime, and he loved all kinds of music. Besides his parents, he is survived by a son, Joseph Lawrence Gibbs (3), brothers Andrew W. (39), Benjamin G. (37), and James E. Gibbs (35), and a sister Jennifer E. Gibbs (28). The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster, MD. Family and friends may also call on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 3200 Ridge Road, Westminster, MD 21157. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Nick Mauer officiating. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to www.RisingAboveAddiction.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 30, 2019