John Gilbert Ernst, 65, of Randallstown, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born April 9, 1954 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Joseph Franklin and Bernetta Mae (Feeheley) Ernst. He is survived by his brother Charles Robert "Bob" Ernst (Linda); nephews Mike (Rosa) and Gary Reed; great nephews Nick (Katie), Robbie, Jake and Jason Reed; great-great nephew Sam Reed; and numerous extended family. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brother Joseph F. "Joey" Ernst, Jr. John was a graduate of Woodlawn High School. He was employed as a tile setter until his retirement. The family will welcome friends on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 10 until the start of services at 11am, at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. Interment will be in Glen Haven Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in John's name to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster MD 21157. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneral home.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 12, 2020