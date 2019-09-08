John Christopher Gist, 45, of Hanover, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly in Baltimore on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Born July 30, 1974, in Westminster, Maryland, he was the son of Barbara F. Gist of Hanover, Pennsylvania, and Edgar W. and Dixie P. Gist of Finksburg, Maryland. John was a 1992 Graduate of North Carroll High School in Hampstead , Maryland, and completed the drafting program at the Career and Technology Center in Westminster. He took great pride in his 27 years of experience as a heavy equipment operator. John dearly loved his family's historic farm in Finksburg, which has remained in the family for generations. He enjoyed Bluegrass music, and reading books on various subjects including American war history, politics, and cars. Surviving, in addition to his parents are his beloved daughter, Alexis N. Gist, and her mother, Sue Sajjad of Reisterstown, Maryland, and his devoted sister, Laura Ann Gist of Hanover, Pennsylvania. He was predeceased by grandparents Woodrow H. And Virginia P. Gist, and Henry T. and Edna F. Fields.

