Guest Book View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7575 Visitation 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM Grace Lutheran Church 21 Carroll Street Westminster , MD View Map Memorial service 12:00 PM Grace Lutheran Church 21 Carroll Street Westminster , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John William Glass, 81, of Finksburg, died on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at home with his loving family by his side. In addition to his wife of 49 years, June Bash Glass, he is survived by his two children Kurt Glass and Janée Glass both of Maryland. He is also survived by his three sisters, Susan Thunberg and Karen Riordan from New Jersey and Lynn Spencer from Ontario, Canada. He was predeceased by his youngest daughter, Erika Glass, who died on July 5th 2003. John was Born on September 20, 1938 in New York City. He was the son of the late Willy Max Glass and Astrid Maria Carlson Glass. John grew up in Kearny, New Jersey and graduated from Kearny High School. He went on to receive a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin. He began his career as an Engineer for Worthington Pump Corp. in Harrison, New Jersey. He transferred with Worthington (now known as Flowserve Corp.) to Taneytown, Maryland in 1973. Later in his career, he was the International Marketing Manager which afforded him the opportunity to travel the world. For 38 years he fully enjoyed his career. He was also a member of Grace Lutheran Church. In his free time he enjoyed sailing, gardening, planning family trips, genealogy, and was an avid reader and a lifelong learner of all things. One of his favorite activities was watching the night skies and following the phases of the moon. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 21 Carroll Street, Westminster. A Memorial Service will begin at 12:00 with Pastor Kevin Clementson officiating. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, P.O. Box 17029, Baltimore, MD. 21297, to Grace Lutheran Church, 21 Carroll Street, Westminster, MD. 21157 or to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD. 21157. Arrangements were made by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.

John William Glass, 81, of Finksburg, died on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at home with his loving family by his side. In addition to his wife of 49 years, June Bash Glass, he is survived by his two children Kurt Glass and Janée Glass both of Maryland. He is also survived by his three sisters, Susan Thunberg and Karen Riordan from New Jersey and Lynn Spencer from Ontario, Canada. He was predeceased by his youngest daughter, Erika Glass, who died on July 5th 2003. John was Born on September 20, 1938 in New York City. He was the son of the late Willy Max Glass and Astrid Maria Carlson Glass. John grew up in Kearny, New Jersey and graduated from Kearny High School. He went on to receive a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin. He began his career as an Engineer for Worthington Pump Corp. in Harrison, New Jersey. He transferred with Worthington (now known as Flowserve Corp.) to Taneytown, Maryland in 1973. Later in his career, he was the International Marketing Manager which afforded him the opportunity to travel the world. For 38 years he fully enjoyed his career. He was also a member of Grace Lutheran Church. In his free time he enjoyed sailing, gardening, planning family trips, genealogy, and was an avid reader and a lifelong learner of all things. One of his favorite activities was watching the night skies and following the phases of the moon. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 21 Carroll Street, Westminster. A Memorial Service will begin at 12:00 with Pastor Kevin Clementson officiating. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, P.O. Box 17029, Baltimore, MD. 21297, to Grace Lutheran Church, 21 Carroll Street, Westminster, MD. 21157 or to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD. 21157. Arrangements were made by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster. Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close