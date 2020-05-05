John Carver Holibaugh III, 40, of Taneytown, MD, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Born September 11, 1979 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late John Carver Holibaugh, Jr. and the late Catherine (Burke) Holibaugh. John was a graduate of Westminster High School, class of '97, and the University of Maryland, where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Computers. He was an avid fan of Star Wars, and enjoyed collecting anything that pertained to Star Wars movies and stories. He was also a fan of the Washington Capitals and the Baltimore Ravens. John enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially when they could gather around a bonfire. He was the most stubborn and loving man, leaving an impression of strength and compassion on everyone he met. Surviving are his sisters, Jessica Hart and husband David, and Tammy Holibaugh, all of Littlestown, PA; fiancée, Tiffany Stewart of Taneytown; step-son, John Stewart; nephews, Jace, Ryland and Landon; and niece, Sadie. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be held at a later time. Arrangements have been entrusted to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Taneytown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to help defray final expenses may be made to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD 21787. Or call 410-848-3933.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store