Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
John Joseph "Joe" Fisher Sr.


1929 - 2019
John Joseph "Joe" Fisher Sr. Obituary
John "Joe" Joseph Fisher, Sr., 90, of Finksburg, Maryland died peacefully on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Fairhaven in Sykesville. Born on January 18, 1929 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Thomas M. Fisher, Jr. and Evelyn E. (Sutch) Fisher. He was predeceased by his wife Dorothy Marie (Mann) Fisher in 2006. Joe was a proud veteran having served his country in the U.S. Navy during W.W.II and the U.S. Marines during the Korean War. He was retired as a heavy equipment operator from the Robert & Harry Meyerhoff Co. and later Henderson-Webb Co. in Baltimore. He was a member of Sandy Mount United Methodist Church, Westminster American Legion, and enjoyed volunteering with the Senior Center in Westminster. He loved his pet cats and spending time with his family. Surviving are sons, John J. Fisher, Jr. and wife Fran of Taneytown and David Fisher of Finksburg; grandchildren, Chris Fisher and wife Mandi, Rachel Mills and husband Luke, and Jackie Vrankovic and husband Chris; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Margaret Fisher of Catonsville; brother, Leroy Fisher and wife Thea of Gamber; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by daughter, Anna Maria Fisher; brothers, Thomas M. Fisher, III and Charles Fisher; and by sisters, Janey Harrison and Barbara Fisher. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis St., Westminster. Burial will follow in the Sandy Mount United Methodist Cemetery in Finksburg. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 9th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Sandy Mount United Methodist Church, 2101 Old Westminster Pike, Finksburg, MD 21048.
Published in Carroll County Times on July 4, 2019
