Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
410-848-3933
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Sandy Mount United Methodist Cemetery
Finksburg, MD
View Map
John Joseph Fisher Jr.


1955 - 2020
John Joseph Fisher Jr. Obituary
John J. Fisher, Jr., 64, of Taneytown, Maryland died on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Gettysburg Hospital. Born May 18, 1955 in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late John "Joe" J. Fisher, Sr. and Dorothy Marie (Mann) Fisher. He was the husband of 31 years to Fran (Maus) Fisher. John graduated from Westminster High School, class of 1973 and then attended Catonsville Community College. John was a proud first responder and firefighter throughout his career. He retired in 2006 after 32 years as a firefighter with the Howard County Fire and Rescue as a Battalion Chief. He worked for American Fire Equipment, DPC Emergency, and was a mechanic specializing in the repair of fire apparatus throughout the state of Maryland. Following retirement he was one of the first paid Lieutenants with the Westminster Fire Department. He was also a member of the honor guard for the Howard County Fire and Rescue. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, who all knew him as "Pop-Pop". He was a life-member of the Sandy Mount United Methodist Church. Surviving in addition to his loving and devoted wife Fran are son, Christopher Fisher and wife Mandi of Westminster; daughters, Rachel Mills and husband Luke of Sykesville, and Jacquelyn Vrankovic and husband Chris of Phoenixville, PA; grandchildren, Zoe, Dominic, Sam, Lidija, Evie, Lucas and Gabriel; and brother, David B. Fisher of Finksburg. He was predeceased by a sister, Anna Maria Fisher. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis St., Westminster. Burial will follow in the Sandy Mount United Methodist Cemetery in Finksburg. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 6th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Living Legacy Foundation of MD (www.thellf.org). Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 5, 2020
