John Joseph Heffner, Jr., 75, of Taneytown, died Monday, Nov 16, at his home. He was the husband of Faye V. (Feeser) Heffner for 49 years. Born Oct 4, 1945 in Baltimore, John was the son of the late John J., Sr. & Dorothy (Dinterman) Heffner. He was a 1964 Westminster High School graduate and a 1966 grad of Columbia Tech. He served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. John had been employed with Telemecanique of Finksburg and was retired from Master Brands of Littlestown in 2008. Surviving are his son, Joseph A. Heffner of Owings Mills; his daughter, Amy L. Hess & Trevor of Lost River, WV; his three grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren; his two sisters, Arrabelle Frock of Westminster and Darlene Weeks of Taneytown. John was predeceased by his sister, Annabelle Mackley and his nephew, David Weeks. He was a member of Living Faith Evangelical Church, Littlestown. John loved hunting, fishing, fast cars, camping with family and watching NASCAR, the Ravens, old westerns of Roy, Gene & John Wayne. He loved blue grass and southern gospel and especially the Gaithers. Due to COVID-19, services will be private. Inierment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Hanover with the Rev. Larry Douthwaite officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when all can meet safely. Memorials in John's name may be made to his church @ 1490 Frederick Pike, Littlestown, PA 17340 or The Dove House - 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21158. Online condolences may be shared on http://www.littlesfh.com/