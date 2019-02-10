Carroll County Times Obituaries
Services
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Taneytown
136 E Baltimore Street
Taneytown, MD 21787
410-756-6688
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Taneytown
136 E Baltimore Street
Taneytown, MD 21787
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Taneytown
136 E Baltimore Street
Taneytown, MD 21787
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Taneytown
136 E Baltimore Street
Taneytown, MD 21787
John "Dick" Joy Jr.


John "Dick" Joy Jr. Obituary
John B. "Dick" Joy, Jr., 85, of Taneytown died on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Gettysburg Hospital. Born March 17, 1933 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late John B. Joy, Sr. and the late Ella Louise (Kiefer) Joy. He was the devoted husband of Janet (Rodkey) Joy, to whom he was married for 64 years. John was a graduate of New Windsor High School, class of '51 and earned a B.A. degree in Economics from Western Maryland College in 1959. He was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Taneytown. He served as Carroll County Commissioner from 1974-1978, was a member of the Carroll County Farm Museum Board for several years, and was a life-member of the Westminster Elks Lodge. John enjoyed cooking, gardening, and watching western movies. He was a fan of the former Baltimore Colts and had met many of the Colts players over the years. Surviving, in addition to his beloved wife Janet, are his 5 children, John B. Joy III and wife Renee of Atlanta, GA, James T. Joy and wife Tawny of Shippensburg, PA, Susan J. Bowersox and husband Roy of Westminster, Alan B. Joy and wife Lynn of Littlestown, PA, and Robert P. Joy and wife Joyce of Sykesville; brothers-in-law, Fern Rodkey of Taneytown and Terry Smith and wife Janet of Hanover, PA; 13 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brother, Thomas F. Joy, sister, Betty J. Bowman, and sister-in-law, Doris J. Rodkey. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD with Deacon Charles E. Barnhart, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. The family will receive friends 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. on Tuesday, February 12th at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John's name may be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 38 W. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD 21787.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 10, 2019
