John "Jay" Kelly of Grasonville, MD passed away on August 6, 2019 at Anne Arundel Medical Center. He was 60. Born on August 17, 1958 in Scranton, PA, he was the son of the late John Michael Kelly and Florence Marie Kelly. Jay owned and operated Kelly's Stationery with his brother Andrew Kelly from 1989 – 2011. Kelly's Stationery had originally been started by their father, John Michael Kelly in 1960. Jay was an avid Ravens fan and loved going to their games. He was an avid boater and enjoyed traveling to Florida and riding Harley's, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Jay is survived by his wife of 23 years, Sharon Kelly; step children Terri Lynn Anderson; Gregory Raymond Anderson and his wife Amy; grandchildren Shawn Dugan; Samuel Gillispie; Matthew Gillispie; Benjamin Anderson; Aubrey Anderson; brothers Andrew John Kelly and his wife Mary Michelle Kelly; Martin James Kelly and his wife Kerry Joy Kelly; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date for family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

