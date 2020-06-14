John Koontz
1951 - 2020
John Leroy Koontz, 68, of Taneytown, MD, died on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center in Westminster. Born June 19, 1951 in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late Paul Edward Koontz, Sr. and the late Dorothy (Gillenwater) Koontz. John was employed as a plumber with Carroll County Public Schools for 29 years. He enjoyed model railroading and fixing things. He loved his daughter Sherrie's sugar cookies, made from his mother's recipe, and spending time with his family and friends. Surviving are his daughters, Sherrie Tackett and husband Rodney of Westminster, and Laura Livingston and husband Michael of Hampstead; fiancé, Crystal Becker of Taneytown; sister-in-law, Yvonne "Vonnie" Koontz of Taneytown; grandchildren, Olivia and Matthew; and nieces, Paula and Pam. He was predeceased by his brother, Paul Koontz, Jr. The family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral service will be held on Tuesday with burial to follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Taneytown Volunteer Fire Company, 39 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD 21787.

Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Taneytown
JUN
15
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Taneytown
JUN
16
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Taneytown
136 E Baltimore Street
Taneytown, MD 21787
410-756-6688
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 13, 2020
RIP John. It was a pleasure to work with you.
Charlie Batz, Building Supervisor SGE
Coworker
June 13, 2020
Laura and Sherrie, my thoughts and prayers are with you now and always. He was such a kind person to talk to and shared many of his childhood memories. May God give you comfort during this time. Keep him alive in your hearts
Betty Ridinger Cool
Friend
