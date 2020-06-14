John Leroy Koontz, 68, of Taneytown, MD, died on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center in Westminster. Born June 19, 1951 in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late Paul Edward Koontz, Sr. and the late Dorothy (Gillenwater) Koontz. John was employed as a plumber with Carroll County Public Schools for 29 years. He enjoyed model railroading and fixing things. He loved his daughter Sherrie's sugar cookies, made from his mother's recipe, and spending time with his family and friends. Surviving are his daughters, Sherrie Tackett and husband Rodney of Westminster, and Laura Livingston and husband Michael of Hampstead; fiancé, Crystal Becker of Taneytown; sister-in-law, Yvonne "Vonnie" Koontz of Taneytown; grandchildren, Olivia and Matthew; and nieces, Paula and Pam. He was predeceased by his brother, Paul Koontz, Jr. The family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral service will be held on Tuesday with burial to follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Taneytown Volunteer Fire Company, 39 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD 21787.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store