John L. Delph
1943 - 2020
John Louis Delph, 77 of Mt. Airy, MD passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at his home. He was the devoted husband of Marjorie "Ann" Delph (nee Longmire) for 57 years. John was born on March 26, 1943, in Marriottsville, MD the son of the late Palmer Joseph Delph and the late Ellie Delph (nee Johnson). He worked as an inspector for Williams Gas Pipeline for 60 years and was well respected in his field. He was a member of Mt. Airy Baptist Church, the Beekeepers of Maryland, and the Prudence Lodge 190. John Enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was quick witted and always knew how to put a smile on your face. He was the loving father of Robert Delph and wife Terry of Mt. Airy, MD, Michael W. Delph and wife Tammy of West Friendship, MD, Becki A. Delph Whitworth and husband Andrew of Brunswick, MD and Abby J. Delph Gray and husband Tom of Hagerstown, MD. He was the brother of Sammy Delph, Jimmy Delph, Dorothy Delph Krahn, and Emory Delph. Also survived by 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 11 AM at Pine Grove Cemetery in Mt. Airy, MD. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Seasons Hospice Foundation 6400 Shafer Court Suite 700 Rosemont, IL 60018 or online at Seasonsfoundation.org. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online Condolence at www.Burrier-Queen.com.

Published in Carroll County Times on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pine Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Burrier Queen Funeral Home
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

