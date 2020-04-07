John Marion Skora, 89, of Woodbine, died Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the Dove House. Born October 9, 1930 in Chicago, Ill he was the son of the late Alice (Grabowski) Skora and John Skora. He was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy Skora. Before retiring he worked in Sales. He is survived by sons John, James, Thomas, Joseph and Robert Skora, brothers Robert and Thomas Skora and sister Maryanne Hodge. Also survived by 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren with 3 more on the way this year. Private services will be held at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster. Online condolences may be made to the family at: www.FLETCHERFUNERLAHOME.net.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 7, 2020