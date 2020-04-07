Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Michael Wamsley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Michael Wamsley, 43, of Hampstead, passed away on March 31, 2020. Born July 8, 1976 in Westminster, MD, he was the son of Sandra Frazier and the late Pat Wamsley. Surviving are his mother, his sisters Valerie Staub, Vickie Spencer and Cindy Benton as well as his brothers James and Matthew Wamsley and dear friends Alton Bush and Laurie Harlow. John was a graduate of North Carroll High School. He was an MP during his active military service in the US Air Force from 1999 -2003 and served in Operation Desert Shield during the Gulf War. He was employed by Jos A Banks for 17 years where he made many friends. John was a lover of art and music. In lieu of flowers please take some time to appreciate your favorite art – whether music, paintings, books or movies.

John Michael Wamsley, 43, of Hampstead, passed away on March 31, 2020. Born July 8, 1976 in Westminster, MD, he was the son of Sandra Frazier and the late Pat Wamsley. Surviving are his mother, his sisters Valerie Staub, Vickie Spencer and Cindy Benton as well as his brothers James and Matthew Wamsley and dear friends Alton Bush and Laurie Harlow. John was a graduate of North Carroll High School. He was an MP during his active military service in the US Air Force from 1999 -2003 and served in Operation Desert Shield during the Gulf War. He was employed by Jos A Banks for 17 years where he made many friends. John was a lover of art and music. In lieu of flowers please take some time to appreciate your favorite art – whether music, paintings, books or movies.

