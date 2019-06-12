John William Miller, Sr., 66, of Taneytown died June 5, 2019 at Carroll Hospital Center. Born July 25, 1952 in Randallstown, he was the son of the late Maurice Harry Miller, Sr. and Thelma Grace Davis Miller. He was the husband of the late Donna Faye Caltrider.Before retiring he was the manager at Chaz's used auto parts. He was a member of the American Legion Post #120 in Taneytown and a member of the NRA. He enjoyed hunting, riding his Harley Sportster and repairing electronics.He is survived by his three sons John "Jay" William Miller, Jr., Jesse James Miller and Gary Wayne Miller; 2 step-daughters Amanda Jean Owens and Allesia Marie Owens; one brother Lewis H. Miller and wife Susan and a sister Deborah D. Baugher and her husband James and his granddaughter Jasmine Marie Doney and several nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 3 to 4 p.m. with a Memorial Service beginning at 4:00 at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster. Inurnment will be private.
Published in Carroll County Times on June 12, 2019