Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Miller Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John William Miller, Sr., 66, of Taneytown died June 5, 2019 at Carroll Hospital Center. Born July 25, 1952 in Randallstown, he was the son of the late Maurice Harry Miller, Sr. and Thelma Grace Davis Miller. He was the husband of the late Donna Faye Caltrider.Before retiring he was the manager at Chaz's used auto parts. He was a member of the American Legion Post #120 in Taneytown and a member of the NRA. He enjoyed hunting, riding his Harley Sportster and repairing electronics.He is survived by his three sons John "Jay" William Miller, Jr., Jesse James Miller and Gary Wayne Miller; 2 step-daughters Amanda Jean Owens and Allesia Marie Owens; one brother Lewis H. Miller and wife Susan and a sister Deborah D. Baugher and her husband James and his granddaughter Jasmine Marie Doney and several nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 3 to 4 p.m. with a Memorial Service beginning at 4:00 at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster. Inurnment will be private.

John William Miller, Sr., 66, of Taneytown died June 5, 2019 at Carroll Hospital Center. Born July 25, 1952 in Randallstown, he was the son of the late Maurice Harry Miller, Sr. and Thelma Grace Davis Miller. He was the husband of the late Donna Faye Caltrider.Before retiring he was the manager at Chaz's used auto parts. He was a member of the American Legion Post #120 in Taneytown and a member of the NRA. He enjoyed hunting, riding his Harley Sportster and repairing electronics.He is survived by his three sons John "Jay" William Miller, Jr., Jesse James Miller and Gary Wayne Miller; 2 step-daughters Amanda Jean Owens and Allesia Marie Owens; one brother Lewis H. Miller and wife Susan and a sister Deborah D. Baugher and her husband James and his granddaughter Jasmine Marie Doney and several nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 3 to 4 p.m. with a Memorial Service beginning at 4:00 at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster. Inurnment will be private. Published in Carroll County Times on June 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close