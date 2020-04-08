Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
410-848-3933
Rev. John Philip Rill


1945 - 2020
Rev. John Philip Rill Obituary
The Rev. John Philip Rill, 75, of Westminster, Maryland, died on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore. Born April 5, 1945 in Hanover, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late George Franklin and Gwendolyn H. (Lockard) Rill. He was the loving and devoted husband of 55 years to Imogene D. (Nettles) Rill. Phil was a graduate of Westminster High School class of 1963, and received his bible training from Arlington Bible College and Washington Bible College. He worked as a quality control inspector for several companies in the Finksburg and Westminster area, and served as pastor of Bark Hill Bible Church near Union Bridge for several years. Phil was a member of Church of the Open Door in Westminster. Surviving in addition to his wife Imogene are brother, James Daniel Rill and wife Linda; sisters, Esther Davidson and husband Jerry, Ruth Jennings and husband James all of Westminster; and several nieces and nephews. Private graveside services will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg. Arrangements have been entrusted to the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 8, 2020
