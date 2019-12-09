John Robert McCarley, age 74, of Taneytown, died peacefully at home on Thursday, December 5, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born May 9, 1945 in Marlow, OK, he was the son of the late Wilburn Newton McCarley and Kathleen Rebekah Rice Greene. He was the husband of Roxann Ricketts McCarley, his wife of 44 years. Mr. McCarley was a welder his entire working career, owning and retiring from J.R. McCarley Welding. He also enjoyed bladesmithing and golfing. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and received the Maryland state record for Walleye, which he has held since 1998. He was a "Mr. Fix-it" and would help anyone who asked. Surviving, in addition to his wife, are three sons, Jason Robert McCarley and wife Laura, Jesse Robert McCarley, and Paul McCarley Creamer and wife Sandy; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Danny McCarley Creamer; his mother-in-law, Thelma E. Ricketts; and a sister. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harney Volunteer Fire Co., 5130 Harney Road, Taneytown, MD 21787, or Taneytown Volunteer Fire Co., 39 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD 21787. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 9, 2019