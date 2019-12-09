Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John R. McCarley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Robert McCarley, age 74, of Taneytown, died peacefully at home on Thursday, December 5, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born May 9, 1945 in Marlow, OK, he was the son of the late Wilburn Newton McCarley and Kathleen Rebekah Rice Greene. He was the husband of Roxann Ricketts McCarley, his wife of 44 years. Mr. McCarley was a welder his entire working career, owning and retiring from J.R. McCarley Welding. He also enjoyed bladesmithing and golfing. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and received the Maryland state record for Walleye, which he has held since 1998. He was a "Mr. Fix-it" and would help anyone who asked. Surviving, in addition to his wife, are three sons, Jason Robert McCarley and wife Laura, Jesse Robert McCarley, and Paul McCarley Creamer and wife Sandy; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Danny McCarley Creamer; his mother-in-law, Thelma E. Ricketts; and a sister. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harney Volunteer Fire Co., 5130 Harney Road, Taneytown, MD 21787, or Taneytown Volunteer Fire Co., 39 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD 21787. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at

John Robert McCarley, age 74, of Taneytown, died peacefully at home on Thursday, December 5, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born May 9, 1945 in Marlow, OK, he was the son of the late Wilburn Newton McCarley and Kathleen Rebekah Rice Greene. He was the husband of Roxann Ricketts McCarley, his wife of 44 years. Mr. McCarley was a welder his entire working career, owning and retiring from J.R. McCarley Welding. He also enjoyed bladesmithing and golfing. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and received the Maryland state record for Walleye, which he has held since 1998. He was a "Mr. Fix-it" and would help anyone who asked. Surviving, in addition to his wife, are three sons, Jason Robert McCarley and wife Laura, Jesse Robert McCarley, and Paul McCarley Creamer and wife Sandy; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Danny McCarley Creamer; his mother-in-law, Thelma E. Ricketts; and a sister. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harney Volunteer Fire Co., 5130 Harney Road, Taneytown, MD 21787, or Taneytown Volunteer Fire Co., 39 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD 21787. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close