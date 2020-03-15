Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
410-848-3933

John Richard Martin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Richard Martin Obituary
John Richard Martin, 80, of The Villages, Florida formerly of Hampstead, Maryland, died on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Born on July 15, 1939 in Baltimore, MD he was the son of the late Ralph Palmer and Mable Corrine (Hunt) Martin. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Peggy (Hunter) Martin. John was retired in 1999 after 30 years as a broadcast engineer with MD Public Television. He was a member of Live Oaks Community Church in The Villages, Florida where he volunteered with video production. Surviving in addition to his wife Peggy are son, Craig Martin and wife Cynthia; daughter, Lisa Martin; granddaughters, Clarissa and Charlotte. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of a funeral service at 11 a.m. at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis Street, Westminster with the Rev. Kristin Dubsky officiating. Burial will follow in the St. John's (Leisters) Church Cemetery in Westminster. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Live Oaks Community Church at www.liveoakschurch.org.
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
Download Now