|
|
John Richard Martin, 80, of The Villages, Florida formerly of Hampstead, Maryland, died on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Born on July 15, 1939 in Baltimore, MD he was the son of the late Ralph Palmer and Mable Corrine (Hunt) Martin. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Peggy (Hunter) Martin. John was retired in 1999 after 30 years as a broadcast engineer with MD Public Television. He was a member of Live Oaks Community Church in The Villages, Florida where he volunteered with video production. Surviving in addition to his wife Peggy are son, Craig Martin and wife Cynthia; daughter, Lisa Martin; granddaughters, Clarissa and Charlotte. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of a funeral service at 11 a.m. at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis Street, Westminster with the Rev. Kristin Dubsky officiating. Burial will follow in the St. John's (Leisters) Church Cemetery in Westminster. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Live Oaks Community Church at www.liveoakschurch.org.
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 15, 2020