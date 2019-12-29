John Russell "Russ" Geiman, Jr, 88, of Finksburg, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born May 13, 1931 in Baltimore he was the son of the late John Russell, Sr. and Cora Alice Geiman. He was the beloved husband of the late Betty Lou Geiman, who predeceased him May 15, 2010. Russ graduated from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute High School. He was a proud member of the United States Marine Corps and a veteran of the Korean War. He spent his working career at C&P Telephone, AT&T and later Lucent Technology, retiring after 30 years of service. After retiring, Russ and his wife Betty moved to Carroll County to the dream home he built. He was a devoted member of Church of the Open Door and assisted with audio visual and technology at the church. His hobbies included woodworking, golfing, gardening, playing his guitar and building model ships. Above all, his faith and family were the most important things in his life. Surviving him are children Holly Bartholomew and husband Ronald Bartlett of Sun City Center, FL, Lisa Davis of Hanover, PA, Russ Geiman of Las Vegas, NV, Sandi Stylc of Finksburg; 6 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren. He was the last of his immediate family. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. Services will be held at 11am on Saturday, January 4 , 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Rick Holbrook officiating. Interment will be in Lakeview Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Dove House c/o Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster MD 21157. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 29, 2019