John Scott Passell, 74, of Gainesville, Virginia, died peacefully on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Prince William Hospital, with his loving wife Lyn and son Brendan at his side. John was born June 25, 1946 in Lock Haven, Pennsylvania, to the late Ardell and Emma (Williams) Passell. He graduated from Lock Haven University in 1964, where he played for the tennis team. He taught private lessons in the years thereafter. John's first career was in Education. He taught middle school English for ten years at Sykesville Middle School (MD). His focus shifted to business, and he was a district manager for KFC as well as working for other restaurants. John married the former Linda "Lyn" Lilie Weant on December 11, 1972. At his passing, they were just three weeks short of their 48th wedding anniversary. Their years together were filled with adventure, both traveling and at home. Throughout their marriage they enjoyed vacations to Myrtle Beach, Sanibel, Bar Harbor, and Las Vegas, and attending steeplechase events and horse races. They were longtime Washington Capitals and Nationals fans, and took trips to Penn State football games. Conversations with John were loaded with sports stories and sprinkled with his dry sense of humor. John loved being on the water, fishing, eating crabs and lobster, shopping at the Pennsylvania Dutch market, and taking in the autumn colors along Skyline Drive in Shenandoah National Park. His love of photography and birdwatching were showcased in family Christmas cards. He enjoyed concerts, cooking gourmet dinners with Lyn, and entertaining family and friends. In addition to his wife Lyn, John is survived by their son Brendan Passell, his daughter Miranda Wilson, sister Judy (John) Hoff, brother William Passell, brother-in-law Terry Weant, sisters-in-law Gale Smith and Michiko (Gary) Szpatura, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, and best friend Jim Mikus. John's family thanks the dialysis team at the Fresenius Medical Care (Prince William County) and Dr. Eugene Kim, his nephrologist, for their expert care over the last 14 years. There will be a private viewing, with arrangements entrusted to Pierce Funeral Home, 9609 Center St, Manassas VA. A celebration of life will be determined at a later date.



