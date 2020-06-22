John Smith
John Harvey Smith, 88, of Westminster, MD, died on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster. Born April 24, 1932 in Finksburg, he was the son of the late H. Guy and Elizabeth (Bowers) Smith. He was the devoted husband of Norma (Keefer) Smith, to whom he was married for 68 years. John was an Equipment Supervisor with the State of Maryland for 30 years. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and was a member of Baust United Church of Christ in Tyrone. He enjoyed antique cars and belonged to several area car clubs. He also enjoyed playing golf, snowmobiling, collecting antique toys, and spoiling his grandchildren and great-grandsons. More than anything, he loved spending time with his family. Surviving, in addition to his beloved wife Norma, are daughters, Lois McGinnis and husband Dave, and Karen Sollott and companion Kenny Seitz, Jr., all of Westminster; sister, Elizabeth Wimberley of Florida; grandchildren, Ryan Guth and wife Erica, Lindsay Maguire and husband Matt, Kelli Renfro and husband Bryant, Sara Sollott, and Kevin McGinnis; 6 great-grandsons; former son-in-law, Howard Guth; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by daughter, Linda Guth and sister, Evelyn Knight. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Baust Cemetery in Tyrone with Pastor Jeffry A. Dull officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Taneytown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Baust United Church of Christ, 2930 Old Taneytown Rd., Westminster, MD 21158. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at WWW.MYERSDURBORAWFH.COM.



